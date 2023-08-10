HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman High School has announced a Huntsville native as its new Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, who has been involved in the grueling sport for over two decades, school officials say.

Dylan Miller started his wrestling career at six and continued through high school in Huntsville, as school administrators say his family has been involved in the sport in North Alabama since the 1980s.

Dylan Miller (Sparkman High School)

Miller was born and raised in the Rocket City and began his coaching career in 2016. He was involved in youth wrestling with the Tiger Youth Wrestling Organization and graduated from Athens State University with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education.

His first stint as head coach was spent at his alma mater, Grissom High School, where he spent two years teaching and coaching. Coach Miller also dedicated time working with children through his church at 15, teaching fourth-grade Sunday School, administrators said.

“Miller says he is excited and honored to be Sparkman High School’s newest head wrestling coach,” the school said. “While at Sparkman, he hopes to foster a championship mentality within the wrestling program and use the sport of wrestling to teach these young men and women the skills needed to live a successful life once they have left this institution.”

Sparkman High School says Miller has a passion for working with and helping kids improve through hard work, discipline and accountability.