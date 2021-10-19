Sparkman High School hosts speakers for National Teen Driving Safety Week

HARVEST, Ala. – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the US.

Tuesday, students at Sparkman High School sat through presentations as part of the 14th National Teen Driving Safety Week.

The week is dedicated to raising awareness and finding solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road.

During the sessions at Sparkman High School, members of the Alabama Beverage Control Board discussed how vehicle crashes can be prevented.

One spokesperson, Loretta Martin Robinson, shared a personal story of how she lost her son to a vehicle crash involving an impaired driver.

While Robinson said it is not easy to share her experience, her goal is to save students’ lives.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference in some kid’s life, so they won’t be out distracted in their driving,” she said. “We want to see everybody make it to their graduation, we want to see everyone make it to their ten-year reunion, and a lot of decisions we’re making right now can make sure that you’re gonna be there. That’s a big impact to me.”

Robinson also encourages parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of decision-making during their teenage years.

She believes those conversations may save lives.