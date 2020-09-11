Sparkman High School hosts 9/11 ‘Never Forget’ project

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A display of 2,977 flags can be seen on the Sparkman High School campus today. It’s the 9/11 Never Forget Project, sponsored by Young America’s Foundation.

Each flag represents a life lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. It serves as a visualization for young students.

“A lot of people don’t realize that all of the students here at Sparkman High School were not even born on September 11 and it’s a historical event of the past,” said Bobby Dolan, co-sponsor of YAF. “But, hopefully, with events like these, they will remember.”

This is the first YAF project at Sparkman High School. The flags were placed on Thursday ahead of Friday’s ceremony.

