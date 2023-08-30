MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – School officials say a student at Sparkman 9th Grade School was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after they were found to have a handgun on campus.

According to a statement sent out by the school’s principal, Marcia McCants, campus administrators were made aware that a student possibly had a weapon on campus. The school resource officer (SRO) quickly placed the student and his belongings in custody.

During the search of his things, an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack. McCants said that due to the swift actions of administrators and SROs, there was no disruption to the school day and there was no need to heighten security measures.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took the student into custody and is now handling the investigation. Additionally, the student will be disciplined according to the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

You can read McCants’ full email to parents here:

“Sparkman Families, This is Ms. Marcia McCants, Principal of Sparkman 9. This email is to inform you of a situation on our campus Wednesday morning. We want to ensure you have accurate information. As the school day was beginning, campus administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on campus. Our School Resource Officer acted immediately, placing the student and his belongings in custody. During the search of the student’s backpack, an unloaded handgun was located. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has taken the student into custody. The Sheriff’s Office is now handling the incident. The student will also be disciplined according to the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct. Due to the quick actions of our campus administrators and our School Resource Officer, there was no disruption to the school day, and we avoided having to heighten our security measures on campus. There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. I am reaching out to you so you have accurate information and can discuss it with your child if they have any questions when they get home from school. We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help addressing the critical issue of student safety. We encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators, teachers, or a School Resource Officer. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children. Respectfully, Ms. Marcia McCants”