HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Tattoo artists from across the country have come together to participate in the sixth annual Space City Tattoo Expo at the Von Braun Center on Saturday.

The expo includes food, music, artwork, a variety of vendors, and tattoos. Artists have booked out the weekend to tattoo event attendees.

“So many people have tattoos,” said show organizer and promoter Shykeim Rashidah. “They’re more popular than they’ve ever been before.”

Rashidah told News 19 he has seen the Huntsville community come together to support the show.

“We’re all coming out of COVID,” Rashidah said. “We want something to do, and they’re hasn’t been enough cool stuff happening. You can tell people are ready to come out, party, live their lives again, and we’re so happy to receive them.”

The expo will continue through Sunday. Doors open at noon. Tickets are available for sale online and at the door.