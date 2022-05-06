HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Filmmakers, musicians, and movie fans, this one’s for you!

The Southern Fried Film Festival is returning for its fourth year in June and includes a new venue – the Orion Amphitheater, where the festival will open on Thursday, June 9. Doors for the opening night event open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Orion Amphitheater website. The festival includes panel discussions, films of all kinds, talented musical acts, and activities of all kinds.

Huntsville High classmates Trevite Willis and Kelley Reischauer started the festival in 2018, teaming up to bring a film experience to the Rocket City. Willis, the festival’s executive director, was an executive producer for the Sundance 2020-award-winning film “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” a story about a New York City playwright turned rapper who bounces between both worlds to find her voice.

Following the opening day festivities, activities will continue across Huntsville through June 12. Further events are slated to be held at the Salty Nut Brewery (2404 Clinton Ave, a block east of Campus 805 and Yellowhammer Brewing) and 3rd Circle Cellars (located inside Straight to Ale at Campus 805 – 2610 Clinton Ave). Event organizers told News 19 that a schedule of the remaining festival events was not yet finalized as of early May.

Individual tickets start at $25 for opening night and $10 per event for the rest of the festival. Volunteers are needed for the festival, specifically in the areas of hospitality, box office attendants, and event photography. Those interested can send an email to volunteers@southernfriedfilmfestival.org. Additional information on the event can be found online.