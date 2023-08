HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The southbound lanes of Northwest Memorial Parkway were shut down after a dump truck turned over, according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD said as of 4:55 p.m. the Southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed down at Mastin Lake Road.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

A New 19 crew is heading to the scene to gather more information. Updates will be provided as they become available.