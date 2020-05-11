South Huntsville sports bar gears up to safely serve customers again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Businesses across Alabama are preparing to open their doors for the first time in weeks Monday morning. Employees at a Huntsville sports bar say their excited to finally be able to serve customers again.

Sportspage Lounge & Deli has been part of the south Huntsville community for more than three decades. Being forced to close their doors for the last few weeks was something they never thought they would have to do.

“On a good night. We ring, you know, $1,500 in the register,” bartender Desireah Davis said.

But since the governor deemed the business nonessential, the establishment has not been able to maintain those numbers. Davis is grateful for their landlord’s compassion.

“Our landlord has been very gracious and did not charge us right for the last few months, so that’s helped immensely,” Davis said.

The sports bar’s normal capacity is 167, but come Monday, they will only be able to serve 80 customers at a time.

Employees say new safety measures have been implemented, including having hand sanitizer available for patrons, spacing seats six feet apart, and having each bartender wear a mask.

“We’ve also cleaned every bar stool, clean every table, disinfected everything,” Davis said. “We have tons of cleaning products. So in between every customer, we can go ahead and clean up after them, make sure that nobody’s going to get anything from us.”

Sportspage will reopen at 11 a.m. Monday. They ask that customers be open to the changes and pack a little patience.

“We have great regulars. A lot of people, you know, we’ve been here for 36 years. You know, people have been coming here. We understand and we love everybody, and they love us,” Davis said.