FILE – In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe’s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe’s announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 that it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Huntsville is looking to fill some positions by hosting a hiring event.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at the Lowe’s on South Memorial Parkway.

The store’s manager says there will be on-the-spot interviews at the event.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still apply online.