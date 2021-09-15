South Huntsville Library opening Sept. 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A project that’s been years in the making is finally about to be finished.

The South Huntsville Library, housed in the former Grissom High School campus on Bailey Cove Road, will be opening to the public at noon on Tuesday, September 28.

The project will be part of the Sandra Moon Community Complex.

The 30,000 square foot library is three times larger than the former Bailey Cove Library, which opened in nearby Weatherly Plaza back in the 1990s.

The library, built with South Huntsville’s growing population in mind, will include meeting rooms, private study spaces, state-of-the-art technology, an indoor fireplace, and a coffee shop staffed by HATCH, Huntsville’s new hospitality training workforce.