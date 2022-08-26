HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A power outage affected a large part of South Huntsville early Friday morning.

Huntsville Utilities said an outage shortly after 6:45 a.m. affected customers from Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive.

By 7:15 a.m., power was restored to the majority of customers, however, crews in the area were continuing to make repairs, leaving some customers in the dark.

At the peak of the outage, 1,600 customers were affected, according to HU.