HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department has said the case of a shooting incident at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School last week has been turned over to the juvenile courts.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD told News 19 Tuesday that the case has been handed to the Neaves Davis Center for Children for the District Attorney’s office to prosecute.

On Friday, February 26, authorities say a fourth-grader at the school shot himself in his classroom. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Huntsville City Schools told News 19 a 9mm handgun was used but were unable to say where the child got the gun.

HPD says there are no charges expected for the parents at this time.

Classes at Sonnie Hereford resumed as usual on Monday, but the district would not confirm whether the student who police say shot himself in a fourth-grade classroom Friday morning was in attendance. They cited privacy concerns.

An HCS board member told News 19 the child was recovering at home with his parents.