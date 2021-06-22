‘Songs for Survivors’ Benefit concert to be held at The Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The second annual concert and silent auction will take place at The Camp on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Family Services Center of Huntsville has teamed up with The Camp and the Homicide Survivors Program to put on the event, which will benefit victims in need of immediate assistance.

Entry is free, with the concert starting at 5:00 P.M. Featured artists include Wild Life, Lamont Landers, and Full Spectrum.

Among the items on the auction list, there will be autographed Alabama and Auburn footballs, Tennessee Titans pictures, a Nashville Predators hockey puck, and signed baseballs of both the Atlanta Braves and Huntsville’s Trash Pandas.

More info on the event can be found here.