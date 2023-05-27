HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A seemingly already selected few will be able to see some of Pete Davidson’s new material at Stand-Up Live.

Tickets for Davidson’s eight shows during a four-night run at the Huntsville comedy club have already sold out, according to the Stand-Up Live website. There will be two shows a night each night from July 13-July 16.

The show, titled “Working Out New Material With Friends,” will be a two-hour, phone-free experience for those in attendance.

“Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event,” the event website says.

A number of dates have been announced for Davidson’s “Working Out New Material With Friends,” including dates in California, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Davidson, famous for his time on the long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022, has appeared in a number of movies and shows and has some writing credits in addition to doing his own stand-up shows and specials.

Some may know him from his previous engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande or nine-month relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. He’s also been romantically linked to stars like Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and was in a two-year relationship with Seinfeld star Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie, from 2016 to 2018.

Recently, Davidson became a spokesperson for the Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell, appearing in commercials promoting their breakfast items.

In 2020, he was named to Forbes 30 under 30 list and was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list in 2022.

Davidson previously performed in the Rocket City at Stand-Up Live in September 2019.

Stand Up Live has seen a number of comedians grace its stage. Other comedians like Jeff Ross are set to take the stage there in June. To see the full schedule of comedy events coming up at Stand Up Live, you can visit their event calendar.

