REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Seven solar-powered chargers were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week in support of the Army’s transition to an all-electric fleet.

On Wednesday, Garrison officials those new chargers.

The chargers aren’t for personal use — but will help support the Army’s fleet of electric cars and trucks. They are standalone units and self-sustaining or “off the grid.”

“Here at the Redstone Arsenal, we are supporting a great initiative by the Army to transform their current gas low utility non-tactical vehicle fleet into an electric fleet spanning across 2027,” said Brian Cozine, U.S. Army Garrison Commander.

Several site surveys were conducted to ensure the chargers were located in spaces that allow for optimal sunlight without shading from buildings or trees.