HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – To add to the long list of amazing acts and artists coming to the Orion Amphitheater this year, Tha Doggfather himself will also be making an appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album.

Whether you know him as Snoop Dogg, Snoop Doggy Dogg or Snoop Lion, the rapper is more than just a household name. Media of all mediums have called him “an icon of gangsta rap.”

In January, he visited Spokes-N-Vogues in Huntsville to have a custom wrap applied to his 1970 Buick Skylark. However, even though he’s made the trip before, this will be his first concert in Huntsville.

This summer, “The King of the West Coast” will make another east coast appearance for his High School Reunion Tour. Snoop will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Doggystyle,” as well as perform a few of his other hits from his extensive career.

Along with Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and other regular collaborators, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama, will be performing alongside him.

The concert will be held at the Orion Amphitheater on August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 9 a.m. on axs.com. You can find more information here regarding times and prices.