HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Will there be six more weeks of winter, or will we see an early spring?

Smith Lake Jake and News 19 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier will answer that yearly question Sunday afternoon! From 2-3:30 p.m., join Danielle and Alabama’s legendary groundhog at Burritt on the Mountain (3101 Burritt Drive SE) for live music, hot cocoa, cookies, and crafts themed around the Yellowhammer State’s furry forecaster.

Purchase your tickets here. Tickets for Burritt members cost $5, with tickets for the general public on sale for $7. In addition to the tickets, top hats and autographed pictures will be on sale at Burritt.

Jake will make his prediction at 3 p.m. If he sees his shadow, it’s six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, it’s an early spring for us!