MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A small fire disrupted the school day for New Hope High School students on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a classroom, and spread to several desks, according to a statement to parents from Principal David Manning.

Students were evacuated and the fire was extinguished. The damage was contained to the one classroom.

Manning said that students were gathered in the school gym. From there, they were given clearance to resume the school day.

“I appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate through this situation. Your children’s safety remains our utmost priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their well-being,” Manning added.