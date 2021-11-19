Skating in the Park returns to Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Museum of Art’s ‘Skating in the Park’ is back, (ice ice) baby!

Friday’s start will mark 10 years that skaters have come out to show off their skills, but no matter the skill level, organizers have made sure to have options for the whole family.

You’ll see a more normal season at the rink this year too. After being forced to limit capacity and cancel special events due to the pandemic last year, all of that is back this year!

Organizers say there will be themed events like superhero night, and a New Year’s Eve celebration. Visitors may even be able to skate with Santa himself at one point.

Masks are not required this year, but organizers say if you want to wear one, certainly feel free to do so.

Tickets are $15 for anyone aged 10 and older. They’re $10 for kids under that.

There’s also a $5 discount if you have your own skates to bring. Otherwise, you can rent from the site.

One organizer says the event has only gotten more popular every single year, and when people come out, they’re doing more than just paying for some time on the ice.

“This is actually a fundraiser for the museum and the museum is a nonprofit. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers that helps fund a lot of our programming and events throughout the year. So when you come out to Skating in the Park, you’re also supporting the museum and supporting the arts,” Huntsville Museum of Art Director of Communications Daniel Owen said.

The rink officially opens at 4 p.m. November 19, after a ribbon-cutting with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle at 3:45. The event will end on January 17, 2022.

According to the museum’s website, the scheduling information is as follows:

Regular hours:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Admission & Rental Pricing:

$15 Ages 10 & up

$10 Ages 9 and under

$13 Groups of 10 or more

$5 Scooter rental

$5 Discount if you bring your own skates

10% Discount at the Museum Store when you show your skating wristband

See the special events accompanying the rink’s visit here.

Organizers say if you’re nervous about crowds, the least busy times to visit are on a weekday during the school season closer to 4 o’clock than 9 o’clock.