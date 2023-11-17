HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Calling all ice skaters and holiday revelers! Skating in the Park is returning to downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park. The 11th season begins Friday, November 17.

You will have the opportunity to join the Huntsville Museum of Art for opening day. A ribbon cutting will take place at 3:30 p.m., and families will have the opportunity to meet Santa between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

After Friday, the rink will be open seven days a week through the holiday season.

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Skate rentals are available for the whole family, including toddler size 7 to adult size 14. The rental cost is included in the admission price. If you bring your own ice skates, you will receive a $5 discount.

$15 Ages 10 & up

$10 Ages 9 and under

$13 Groups of 10 or more

$5 scooter rental

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate.