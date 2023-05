MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a single-vehicle crash has blocked Alabama Highway 53 in Madison County.

ALEA said the crash occurred around 2:38 p.m. Thursday afternoon. the agency said the wreck has blocked the north and southbound lanes of Al 53 near Shady Grove Road.

ALEA said it’s unclear how long the road will be blocked at this time.

The agency said that it will provide updates as they become available.