HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone. Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) has several pets in the same lonely spot.

That’s why HAS will be hosting a weeklong celebration, “I (heart) HAS,” to help both sides find love during the season of, well, love!

Every day throughout the week, an animal in need of a loving home will be featured on the HAS Facebook page with their own personal ad. The seven-day lovefest for these homeless pets will culminate with open house events held on Friday and Saturday, February 11-12, and again on Valentine’s Day.

Anyone can visit the shelter for “speed dates” with potential matches, and HAS will even sweeten the deal by offering Valentine’s treat bags for both the two-legged guests and four-legged friends (while supplies last).

“I (heart) HAS is a great way for the community to show love for not only our animals but also the shelter staff and volunteers who work so hard to find them homes,” HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a relationship or single this Valentine’s Day, these animals have a lot of love to give, and would love to have some love in return.”

The weeklong promotion will cut adoption fees to $35 for most animals, though the shelter says some exclusions will still apply. HAS says for anyone who may not be able to make the long-term commitment of adoption, they offer a foster program as well as “sleepovers.”

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

To see which precious faces are available (instead of swiping left or right), you can visit the shelter’s website for photos and descriptions of all the adoptable (single) pets.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook.