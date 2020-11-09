Sign-up for free Turkey Box from Downtown Rescue Mission

Close-up of mature Caucasian woman cutting into a roast turkey in the pan with aluminum foil pushed back, holding onto the drumstick. Hands, torso, and stuffing are visible.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local nonprofit is distributing free Thanksgiving meal-kits to families in need.

Sign ups for the annual Turkey Box will happen on November 12 – 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Downtown Rescue Mission parking lot.

DRM officials ask that you remain in your vehicle and a volunteer will bring you a sign-up sheet. Fill out the form and return it by November 22-23 to claim your Turkey Box.

The boxes will include a free turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides like stuffing and cranberry sauce.

DRM officials said the community came together to give back to those in need during this holiday season. Several churches and businesses hosted food drives to help supply the meal kits.

If you would like to make a donation to the turkey box drive, you can find more information here, or mail your donation to 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816.