HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to shred old documents or recycle old electronics? The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has you covered Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m.-noon, the BBB will be at Calhoun Community College in Huntsville (102 Wynn Drive) offering two free drive-up services to community members and small businesses.

For those bringing documents to shred, only paper will be accepted; cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders must be removed. Note that there is a limit of three large trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle.

Computers, tablets, cell phones, and other electronics will be accepted for recycling. Items must weigh less than 100 pounds.

Household items and monetary donations will also be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the Downtown Rescue Mission.