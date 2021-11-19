ShowerUp Huntsville provides warm showers to those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During the colder months, there are often coat drives and other fundraisers to help keep those in need warm. But, sometimes they also need a warm shower.

A non-profit organization called ShowerUp Huntsville transports mobile showers around the city for anyone who needs one, no questions asked.

They have a trailer with three showers that can all be used simultaneously, each room also has a mirror and sink.

The team drives the trailer around to local laundromats, churches, and other central locations that people can easily access. Each time they park and set up, they provide showers to anywhere between 40 and 100 people.

Team Lead, Taylor Reed, tells News 19 there are often programs that provide clothing, food, and other necessities to people in need, but that it is important people have access to a warm shower too.

“At the most basic level we provide showers, hygiene resources, and personal care for those in need,” Reed says. “Primarily that’s those who are homeless, experiencing homelessness, a lot of folks living in their cars, or even people that have housing but can’t afford their water bill we provide showers to anybody who needs a warm shower.”

Huntsville is the fourth city to have these mobile showers. They join Nashville, Chicago, and Wichita.

For a full calendar of their upcoming stops and events, visit their website.