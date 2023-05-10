HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — ShowerUp is asking that people in the Huntsville community donate towels, washcloths or any items one may use when taking a shower.

ShowerUp Huntsville is a non-profit organization that “relies on the support of individuals, families, churches, and businesses to serve the community” as they provide showers in their mobile hygiene station and all supplies necessary for one to shower.

“People have been so grateful. When we show up, we see people clap and cheer. We travel around to different spots and there are usually people waiting for us when we are there to get in the shower, and all of the volunteers that show up are blessed just to provide this opportunity to people, and people really appreciate it,” said Taylor Reed, Showerup Huntsville team lead.

The organization is currently looking for towels, washcloths, underwear, socks, soap, shampoo, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.

ShowerUp said they do wash the towels between every use, but the towels do get worn and they want everyone to have a high-quality towel. Also, they commonly let patrons who ask for the towels keep them, meaning they often need to replenish the supply.

They accept donations when they are onsite providing showers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mobile hygiene station is generally set up Monday through Friday at The Livin’ Room Community Center, located at 2820 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805.

On some weekends, the non-profit holds events at other locations like churches or food distribution centers.

“I mean, everybody deserves a shower, no matter what your situation is. So, when you can feel clean, take a hot shower, it does something not just on the outside but it really does something on the inside to make people really feel human again,” said Reed.

To see when and where ShowerUp will be open for you to bring donations or stop in for a shower, you can visit their event calendar. To volunteer with the organization, you can click the link here.