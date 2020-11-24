“Shop Small, Save Local” launches in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, many businesses are ramping up for a major increase in sales, but in between those “shopping holidays” is Small Business Saturday. With the toll the pandemic has taken on local businesses, leaders in the Tennessee Valley are encouraging citizens to “Shop Small” to help.

“We need you. We absolutely need your support and help,” small business owner Derrick Ramey said.

Ramey is the Creative Director and Designer of ‘The Dapper Dude Collection.’ He started his business in 2013, but moved downtown two years ago in an effort to have more one-on-one customer interaction. Since the pandemic, he has had to rethink how he does business.

“From March to about July, I wasn’t physically open. I would just say hey, you can order online and then we do curbside,” he said.

He said nothing about business during the pandemic has or will be predictable. Still, he is one of the many owners whose business usually picks up during the holiday season.

Local leaders are stepping in to help foster that.

In a press conference Monday morning, leaders from the Huntsville-Madison area held a press conference launching their “Shop Small, Save Local” campaign. Starting this week, through small business Saturday, and into the next six weeks, they’re encouraging us to help our local businesses thrive during the pandemic.

“They’ve been hit hard through this whole pandemic and they’re the ones who have borne most of the financial brunt throughout the pandemic, so them and their employees, let’s help them out,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

The chamber of commerce has even launched a website to encourage local buying for those scared to go inside stores. Leaders say its important that when you do shop local you wear a mask to help keep staff safe too.

“If an employee or if a business owner contracts COVID right now, it is going to hurt them at the busiest time of the year and their Holiday Season is so important,” South Huntsville Business Association Executive Director Bekah Smith said.

“It honestly is everything we can do to keep the shop going with as little crew as we have,” said Flower Shoppe of Providence owner Jessa Smith.

Harris owns a 4-person operation. She said her employees cannot afford to get sick, especially since, in addition to running a flower shop, she sells all-locally made trinkets from fellow entrepreneurs.

“I know what it takes to get your name out there and get your product out there and I know how that feels when someone buys something that you made,” she said.

Another way local businesses were able to thrive during the pandemic were Super Saturday Sidewalk Sales, hosted by Downtown Huntsville. The last Sidewalk Sale is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, but CEO Chad Emerson said as long as business owners keep coming to him saying they need these sales, Downtown Huntsville will continue scheduling more events.