Holiday shopping? Shop local at Holiday Market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Small businesses from across the Tennessee Valley will be at Holiday Market at The Camp on Sunday afternoon.

The Market at MidCity is ending with a grand finale, the Holiday Market.

Everything available at the market will be made, grown, or baked within 150 of Huntsville, organizers wrote in a statement.

Holiday Market is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday and end at 5 p.m. But, there will be an after-part afterward with food, drinks and entertainment. You may even get to see Santa while you’re there.

It is located at The Camp at 5909 University Drive in Huntsville and it is free to attend.