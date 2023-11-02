MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Whether you’re new to the Huntsville area or have been here for years, there’s a unique opportunity for you to get out and explore local businesses this holiday season.

‘SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY’ is hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The campaign is similar to the popular board game, ‘Monopoly,’ but anyone who plays, shops at different spaces on the Chamber’s customized game board.

The game board features 26 local businesses in Huntsville and Madison County. The more businesses you shop at, the more chances you will have to win prizes!

When you shop at businesses on the game board, save your receipts and turn them into the Chamber along with the completed form on the back of the game board.

You can enter multiple times — Three receipts equal one entry, six receipts will equal two entries, and so on.

You have to return your receipts/entries to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber by December 1 at 5 p.m.

Now for the prizes. On December 7, three winners will be drawn during the Chamber’s Holiday Open House.

First prize: $650 in gift cards to the merchants on the board

Second prize: $400 in gift cards to the merchants on the board

Third prize: $250 in gift cards to the merchants on the board

The Chamber says shopping locally equates to a personal investment in the local community.

According to the Chamber, for every $100 spent at a local business, roughly $68-$73 of it returns to local activity.

For more information on “SHOP-LOCAL-OPOLY,” click here.