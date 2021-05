HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities said a shooting victim was found in critical condition late Friday morning.

Authorities told News 19 they were called to the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Judith Lane (near the Huntsville Botanical Garden) at 11:58 a.m.

As of 12:20 p.m., the ALGO traffic map showed congestion and delays along Bob Wallace Avenue in both directions between Crestwood Drive and Jordan Lane as authorities were investigating.