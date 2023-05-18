HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — “There is no evidence of a shooting,” is what a Huntsville Police spokesperson said after a threat in South Huntsville caused nearby Grissom High School to lockdown Thursday.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shots fired call near the Home Depot and Lowe’s on South Memorial Parkway around 3 p.m.

Grissom High School, which is in the area of these businesses, was shortly placed on lockdown to allow authorities to investigate the threat. The following message was sent by the school to parents and staff:

“This is Jeanne Greer, principal of Grissom High School, with an important message. Our campus has been placed on lockdown while our Security Department and law enforcement investigate a community threat nearby. Our safety procedures require us to treat all threats as if they are very serious. Only authorized staff and law enforcement will be allowed access to our building. I ask that families do not come to the school during this time.”

Less than 20 minutes later, a follow-up email was sent saying the secure perimeter at the school was lifted as HPD cleared the area.

An HPD spokesperson told News 19 that there was no one injured and no evidence of a shooting when police responded to the area.