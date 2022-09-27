HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused in a Huntsville shooting was arrested after fleeing police officers on Tuesday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a shots fired call near University Drive and Country Club.

Police say they saw a vehicle believed to be involved leaving the area and stopped it. The driver got out of the car and tried to run away from officers, but was taken into custody near Home Depot and Zaxby’s just off of Memorial Parkway.

He had a firearm on him at the time of his arrest, according to HPD.

This is a developing story.