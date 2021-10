HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities responded to a shooting call at the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 one person was shot.

When News 19 crews arrived at the apartments, multiple Huntsville Police Department units were working the scene.

It is unclear the extent of any injuries, or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing situation, News 19 will keep you updated as we learn more.