HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Blue Haven Drive.

Huntsville Police (HPD) says there is an ongoing death investigation at the scene. The Major Crime unit was called to Blue Haven Drive to assist in the investigation.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhille confirmed he was called to the scene of the incident.

News 19 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.