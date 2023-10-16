HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four-time Grammy award winner and Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell returns to his North Alabama roots in October as he performs with the 400 Unit at the Orion Amphitheater presented by ShoalsFest.

Isbell hails from Green Hill, Ala., and got his start in the Florence area working with people like David Hood of the Swampers, and his son Patterson Hood, co-founder of the band Drive-By Truckers.

He has an extensive recording history with FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals after working with them for 15 years, including his solo album “Southeastern,” and the Drive-By Truckers’ album “The Dirty South.”

The band’s self-titled album was released in 2009, with several albums following. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit has been nominated for two Grammys — winning both — and several Americana Music Awards. Isbell as a solo artist has also won a number of awards, including another two Grammys.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that ShoalsFest, a music festival created by Isbell, would not return to the Shoals area for 2023. According to officials, though, it is expected to make a return in 2024.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be playing at the Orion Amphitheater, along with opening acts Margo Price and Billy Allen and the Pollies, on October 27.

Tickets are still available, and doors open at 6 p.m.