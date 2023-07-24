ShoalsFest is set to present a concert, Live at the Orion Amphitheater, on October 27, 2023. (Photo: ShoalsFest)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A popular music festival in the Shoals may not be making a return this year, but that certainly doesn’t mean they’re not up to something in the meantime.

ShoalsFest is set to present a concert, Live at the Orion Amphitheater, on October 27, 2023.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, and Billy Allen and the Pollies are set to perform in the Rocket City in October, in place of the full weekend festival which usually takes place at McFarland Park during the same month.

Tickets went on sale for the event on July 21, but according to the Orion website, there are still tickets available. The concert is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Officials made the announcement that ShoalsFest would not be making a return for 2023 on January 31 in an email, but organizers did say at the time that they had plans for other events in the future.

“You’ll find out sooner than later that we have a lot of exciting things on the skillet this year. More to come,” ShoalsFest officials said. “And don’t worry. We’ll be back and better than ever.”

The festival, created by Grammy winner and Shoals native Isbell, is expected to make a return in 2024.