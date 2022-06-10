MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly broke into several cars.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man broke into several cars at the Colonial Golf Course in Meridianville and stole debit/credit cards. Subsequently, the man used those stolen cards to buy thousands of dollars of electronics at Target locations in Huntsville and Madison.

The Sheriff’s Office stated he is wanted for several charges of credit/debit card fraud. Anyone with information on this man or the crimes should contact MCSO Investigator Stamm at (256) 533-8820 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.