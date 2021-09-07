Shed a ‘total loss’ after morning fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that burned a shed on 2nd Street SW near the intersection of 9th Ave SW in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates, the call came in just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Gates tells News 19 there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

Gates said Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to this same building on Saturday for a fire.

Gates said the building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.