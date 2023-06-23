HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Wayback Burgers is giving out free 12 oz. vanilla milkshakes on Saturday, June 24 for ONE DAY ONLY!

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises announced their annual ‘Free Shake Day’ to celebrate the first official day of summer.

“At Wayback Burgers, we believe summer does not official­ly begin until you indulge in your first milkshake of the season,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “As such, our Free Shake Day is a natural way for us to kick off the first official weekend of summer by enjoying one of our hand-crafted milkshakes.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of milkshake flavors including this summer’s limited time offer, the Key Lime Pie Shake. For Free Shake Day, however, only the 12 oz. vanilla milkshake will be free to those who come into the restaurant.

There is no purchase necessary to receive the free shake. With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.

Grab your free vanilla shake and enjoy the start of summer! You can find Huntsville’s Wayback Burger location at 6290 University Drive Northwest.

For more information, visit the Wayback Burgers website here.