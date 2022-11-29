A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Some locations have already recorded over an inch of rain.

Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some locations. It is important to use extreme caution when driving at night as it will be hard to spot a flooded road. If you come across a flooded roadway do not attempt to drive through it, turn around and find an alternate route.

With the threat of severe storms and tornadoes this evening, it is essential to know the difference between a watch and a warning. When a watch is issued, the conditions are favorable for a severe storm to develop. When a watch is issued you want to make sure you have a plan in place.

Other Threats Tonight

Strong storms continue to track through the area at this hour. Storms that moved through this afternoon and evening have produced large hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Many in Lauderdale County remain without power at this hour.

