Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected on Friday.

Model data continues to show some around for the morning commute so make sure you have your umbrella before heading out and allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going! We should get some breaks in the rain before another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It’s the afternoon/evening round that may be the most severe.

The primary severe threat will be damaging winds but hail may accompany the strongest. Heavy rain and localized flooding or flash flooding may become an issue with repeated rounds of rain. Turn around, don’t drown! Make sure you’re staying up to date with the weather and have our Live Alert 19 weather app in case any alerts are issued! Showers and storms will continue in the forecast through early Saturday morning. A beautiful weekend is in store!