HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, police say.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) DUI Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on July 2 on South Memorial Parkway.

According to authorities, the officers were talking with the people inside the truck when they noticed several boxes of items in the bed and cab, including tools, electronics and clothes.

The items were worth thousands of dollars altogether, police say.

HPD says through their investigation it was determined that the items had been stolen from various stores across North Alabama.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.