HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve ever wanted to work for the post office in North Alabama, July 8 may be your chance to snag a job.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), job fairs will be held at eight USPS locations in north and northwest Alabama next Friday, July 8. All hiring events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location.

Athens Post Office: 110 Market St, Athens, AL 35611

110 Market St, Athens, AL 35611 Decatur Post Office: 400 Well St NE, Decatur, AL 35602

400 Well St NE, Decatur, AL 35602 Elkmont Post Office: 25540 Levie Davis Rd, Elkmont, AL 35620

25540 Levie Davis Rd, Elkmont, AL 35620 Hartselle Post Office: 201 Cedar St N, Hartselle, AL 35640

201 Cedar St N, Hartselle, AL 35640 Harvest Post Office: 9157 Wall Triana Rd, Harvest, AL 35749

9157 Wall Triana Rd, Harvest, AL 35749 Madison Post Office: 56 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758

56 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Owens Cross Roads Post Office: 8396 Highway 431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

8396 Highway 431, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763 Wynn Drive Post Office: 645 Wynn Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

These positions will be available at select locations:

Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC) deliver and collect packages on assigned rural routes. Salary: $19.06 per hour Open positions: Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Owens Cross Roads

City Carrier Assistants (CCA) deliver and collect mail by vehicle or on foot in cities. Salary: $18.92 per hour Open positions: Athens, Decatur, Huntsville

Rural Carrier Associates (RCA) collect and deliver packages in rural areas on weekdays, weekends, and holidays. Salary: $19.06 per hour Open positions: Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Owens Cross Roads

Postal Support Employees (PSE) / Sales, Services, and Distribution Associates (SSDA) perform customer support services and sales at the retail counter of the post office. Salary: $18.69 per hour Open positions: Harvest, Huntsville, Madison



The job fairs are part of the postal service’s 10-year plan to build a more “stable and empowered workforce.”

To learn more about career opportunities at the U.S. Postal Service, visit usps.com.