HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) units responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for HFR, five units responded to a home on 7th Avenue. The house was completely in flames when crews arrived.

Two people have been displaced, however, there have been no reported injuries.

Red Cross is assisting the family as the house is considered a total loss.