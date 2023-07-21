TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Toney Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) says seven people were displaced after an early morning house fire off Beaver Dam Road.

TVFD said units responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Beaver Dam Road at about 3:35 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, heavy smoke was showing from the outside of the home as crews arrived on the scene. Fire crews entered and were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained in the attic space.

“No injuries were reported but 7 occupants of the home were displaced,” A spokesperson for Toney Fire told News 19. The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Meridianville, Harvest, and Bobo VFDs, as well as Huntsville Fire & Rescue aided in the response.