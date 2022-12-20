MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Rush hour traffic is going to cause a little more of a headache if you drive in either direction of I-565 Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

A seven-car wreck that happened eastbound around mile marker 3 caused all lanes to be blocked for a short time, but the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) at 7:20 a.m. officers were able to open one lane of traffic.

That crash only resulted in minor injuries, according to HPD.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) also responded to a crash near I-565 and Wall Triana Blvd.

No injuries were reported in that crash, according to HPD’s Lieutenant McElyea.

Traffic looks to be flowing the slowest on I-565 EB near the Mooresville exit. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Extreme caution is advised in these areas while emergency crews and first responders tend to the crashes.