HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Set up is underway for the 40th year of Panoply in downtown Huntsville.

If you drive by Big Spring Park, you can already see fences up around the park area. On Wednesday, an additional road closure went into place on Church Street.

Huntsville Police set up a road closure on Church Street in-between the Clinton Avenue parking garage, and Williams Avenue.

Over on Monroe Street, traffic has been reduced to one lane. Cars can only travel in the direction of the AC Hotel if they are coming from the VBC area.

Inside the park, tents are already going up. In an interview with News 19, Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville, said, “You can see the park is starting to transform, and we’re excited to have everyone come in on Friday.”

She recommends people familiarize themselves with the area and parking options, before heading to the festival.

“The city is going to have a lot of parking open, and there will be a fee for that. We do encourage everyone to visit that website and kind of plan out what they are going to do so they can make the most of their panoply experience,” Hart said.

Weekend passes will be on sale leading up to the festival. Hart recommends people buy a 3-day pass, so they can get the full experience. “There are so many things to do, that you could come out and enjoy three days in a row and have a completely different experience each day,” Hart said.

Single-day tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the gate. Tickets can be purchased here.