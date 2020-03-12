Sessions hoping experience earns votes despite President Trump endorsing Tuberville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the middle of a Republican runoff featuring Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville, one of which will advance to take on Democratic Senator Doug Jones, a single tweet from President Trump could change the entire race.

....(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Does the endorsement surprise former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions? Nope.

"Not totally surprised. People knew the President was frustrated with my decision to recuse. They knew that the other side wanted his endorsement. I'm not sure it's much different. In some ways, it puts it out on the table, makes it more open. We can discuss it a little more," said Sessions.

If you didn't know, Sessions and President Trump have been at odds since the early stages of the Russia Investigation. Sessions recused himself from the investigation and was subsequently outcast by the President.

Sessions says prior to stepping down, he was focused on restructuring the Department of Justice and in his own words, aligning it closer to President Trump's agenda. Sessions says he acted on principle, the same principle he worked to establish in the DOJ when he chose to recuse himself.

"It was about going back to the rules that are written. Not using the Justice Department to advance political agendas," said Sessions.

Many voters have expressed feelings of being "torn" on social media.

"You know I will hit the ground running. That the agenda he (Trump) is fighting for. I was fighting for before he ran," said Sessions.

Both candidates have completely different backgrounds. The ballot pins Sessions' extensive political experience against Tuberville, the outsider.

WHNT asked Sessions about his experience with inexperienced politicians in Washington D.C.

Sessions said, "You tend to do what they suggest. After a while, you begin to read what's happening."

Sessions was referring to advisers and special interest groups.

"Is this for the party? Is it moving too much to big business? Is it listening to the voters anymore?" said Sessions.

Earlier this week, Tuberville's campaign shot down the idea of debating with Sessions who has trailed in recent polls and finished second to Tuberville on Super Tuesday. Session says a debate would allow voters to judge experience before heading to the polls.