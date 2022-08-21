Take snacks with you on walks with your dog to reward good behavior. This encourages your dog to learn much quicker how to walk on the leash.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Veterans Moving Forward, a nonprofit organization that trains and places service and therapy dogs with veterans, is looking to expand its reach to the Tennessee Valley.

Service dogs require about two years of training. Veterans Moving Forward ensures that vets and their families do not pay to receive their companion or its training. John Vannoy is the president of Strata-G Solutions LLC, a local aerospace manufacturing company.

He is also a retired U.S. Army colonel. He said by partnering with Veterans Moving Forward, he has found a way to give back to vets in the Huntsville area.

“Quite a few veterans in the area as well, so without a doubt, there is a veteran that would benefit from a service dog, a facility that would benefit from a facility dog, and maybe a veteran that would benefit from a comfort dog as well,” Vannoy said.

Vannoy said the next step forward is finding candidates in the Tennessee Valley interested in being paired with a service dog. If you or a veteran in your life is interested in applying for one through Veterans Moving Forward, the application is available here.