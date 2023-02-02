HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An elderly man who mistook the pond at Big Spring Park for a place to park caused quite the commotion Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers responded to the park shortly before 9 a.m.

The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.

White said the driver was able to get out of the van unharmed.

A tow truck made its way onto the scene and was successfully able to pull the vehicle from the waters.